CM urges employees to drive Swarnandhra vision

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called upon government employees to work with renewed enthusiasm and collective participation in the New Year to realise the vision of Swarnandhra. He urged employees to become active partners in the State’s development through coordinated efforts.

The Chief Minister was interacting with leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers' (AP NGO) Association and APJAC, who met him formally to extend New Year greetings in the Secretariat in Amaravati.

On the occasion, the AP NGGO Association’s Calendar and Diary–2026 were released by the Chief Minister. Calendars and diaries of various employee associations, including teachers’ unions, APSRTC NMU, and pensioners’ associations, were also unveiled.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu said his government accords top priority to employee welfare and assured that there is complete clarity and a focused approach towards resolving employees’ issues. He stated that all pending matters would be addressed in a phased manner, while simultaneously strengthening the State’s financial position.

He emphasised that discipline and commitment among government employees play a crucial role in accelerating the State’s overall development.

The Chief Minister said that by aligning employee unions with the government’s planned developmental initiatives, better public services can be delivered to the people.

AP NGGO Association president A Vidyasagar said that APNGGOs and APJAC would remain key partners in the State’s development and expressed confidence that the state would witness rapid growth under the Chief Minister’s leadership. He also expressed hope that employees’ aspirations and long-pending issues would be resolved in the New Year. He brought several important employee-related matters to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Those who met the Chief Minister included APNGO general secretary D V Ramana, APUTF president Nakka Venkateswarlu, APSTU president M Raghunatha Reddy, APTF (257) president G Hridaya Raju, APTF (1938) president Ch Manjula, APPTD (NMU) president Y Srinivas, AP Pensioners Association president D Venkateswarlu, AP CPS Association president K Satish, and others.