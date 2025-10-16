EDP concludes at Gates

Gooty: The ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme’ implemented by ICT Academy under the auspices of the Scient Foundation has successfully concluded at Gates Engineering College.

In this week-long program, final year engineering students participated with active interest and gained valuable knowledge on startups, business strategies, government subsidies, and business innovations.

Renowned business development trainer Bodhisattva Kundu ignited the flame of startup among the students. He gave a brilliant explanation to the students on the step-by-step planning, practical strategies, and risk management required to start startups. The students participated in lively discussions with him and were inspired by new ideas.

The programme instilled a sense of initiative, creative thinking, and self-employment in the students and illuminated their future path.

Correspondent Padmavathamma, Director Sri Vani, MD Raghunath Reddy, Principal Dr. Sudhakar, AO Imtiaz Basha, and Placement Officer Tanveer participated in the programme.