Edu institutions to receive fee reimbursement soon

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi announced on Monday that fee reimbursement for the current academic year will be directly released to educational institutions.

In line with the State government directives, the entire reimbursement for this year will be sanctioned soon, and pending bills from the previous government will be paid in stages, she added.

She further mentioned that the managements of various colleges have been formally informed about this decision in writing. The Collector warned educational institutions against violating government orders, stating that strict action would be taken against those who forcibly collect fee from parents, block hall-tickets, or create obstacles for students. She pointed out that some colleges have been causing difficulties for students, which has come to the authorities’ attention. This behaviour is being taken seriously by the state’s Ministry of Human Resource Development, she said.

The Collector also emphasised that if any college forces students out of classes due to unpaid fees, denies hall-tickets, or prevents them from taking practical exams, stringent action will be taken against the respective institutions.

Additionally, the Collector informed the principals of all colleges in the district that new guidelines for students belonging to SC, ST, BC, EBC, and minority communities in ITI, Polytechnic, Degree and PG courses for the 2024-25 academic year have been issued by the government.