Edu key for development of tribals, says Collector

Guntur: Development of tribal people is possible with education, noted District Collector M Venugopal Reddy. He addressed World Adivasi Day celebrations held under the aegis of district Tribal Welfare Department at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that on the occasion of completion of 75 years of freedom struggle, the district administration is conducting several programmes.

He said the State government is implementing several welfare schemes for the development of tribals and developing infrastructure at Girijan colonies, adding that there are 69,000 tribal families residing near the towns in the district. He recalled that the government had given rights on forest lands to tribals and issued ROFR pattas to them.

He urged the tribals to send their children to schools for their economic development and said volunteers are delivering benefits of welfare schemes to tribals.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that the State government is implementing several welfare schemes for tribals through ICDS. Separate schools and colleges were set up besides implementing several welfare schemes. Joint Collector G Rajakumari said tribal women have skills and there is need to extend helping hand for them.

Earlier, M Venugopal Reddy, G Rajakumari, ZP chairperson Heny Christina and KS Lakshmana Rao paid tributes to Sevalal Maharaj, Eekalavya, Vennelaganti Raghavaiah, Dr BR Ambedkar, Goddess Chenchu Lakshmi.

Social Welfare Deputy Director Madhusudhana Rao, District Tribal Welfare Officer Koteswara Rao, Tribal Association leaders N Vishnu Naik, K Venkateswarulu, Lambadi Hakkula Porata Samithi state working president D Chenchu Naik have attended the programme.