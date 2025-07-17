Educated forming a majority cause of concern

Eluru: Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar, Eagle Team IG Ravi Krishna, and Eluru district SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore organised an awareness seminar at the Asram Medical College in coordination with the medical students about the ill-effects of drug use on Wednesday.

Earlier in the programme, Asram Hospital Principal Dr Srinivas Chebrolu, Asram Hospital CEO Hanumantha Rao, Excise Deputy Commissioner Srilatha and Assistant Excise Commissioner Prabhu Kumar spoke about the ill effects of drug use.

Eluru Additional SP Admin N Suryachandra Rao said that organising the programme “No Drugs, Bro” at the Asram Hospital and creating awareness among students is very useful.

Eagle SP Nagesh Babu said that in the use of drugs, most of the students pursuing higher education are getting addicted to drugs, and those who feel a lot of stress are getting addicted to drugs to escape from that stress, which is darkening their golden future. Students should provide information to 1972 about anyone around them who has sold or consumed marijuana, and everyone should help in building a drug-free Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, SP Pratap Shiva Kishore said that doctors use medicine to save lives, but there are two types of drugs, one that saves lives and the other that takes lives.

Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar said that the education in Asram Hospital in Eluru is disciplined and there are no remarks about this college till now. Studying in this college means that the students will have a good reputation in society in the future. The state government has specially set up an Eagle Department for a drug-free Andhra Pradesh with many slogans like ‘No drugs bro.’

State Eagle Team IG Ravi Krishna, who was the chief guest at the event spoke to the students and explained to them clearly what to do and what not to do through a short story about the tortoise and the hare.

On the occasion, the medical students took a pledge to build a new society with the slogan “Students, no drugs”.

Asram Hospital MD Rathi Devi, Eagle Special SP Nagesh Babu, Asram Hospital Principal Dr Chebrolu Srinivasa Rao, CEO Dr Hanumantha Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Excise Srilatha, Assistant Commissioner Excise Prabhu Kumar, Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar, Excise Inspector Dhanaraju, Eluru Special Branch Inspector Malleswara Rao, Eluru One Town Inspector Satyanarayana, Eluru Rural SI Durga Prasad, Excise staff, police staff, medical students and students participated in this programme.