Education key for empowerment of women

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi said that everyone in the society should provide full cooperation for the development of women.

Education is very important for girls, she said. She flagged off the 2K Marathon as part of the International Women’s Day-2025 activities here on Friday. International Women’s Day is being celebrated on March 8th with the aim of pro-tecting the rights of women and girls across the world.

The marathon was conducted from Alluri Sitharamaraju Stadium to the old bus stand here in an enthusiastic at-mosphere. Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, DSP Shravan Kumar, APEPDCL SE P Salmon Raju, Setwel CEO Prab-hakar Rao, ICDS PD P Sarada, DCPO Dr Suryachakraveni, Civil Supplies Corporation District Manager V Srilakshmi, DEO Venkatalakshmamma, along with a large number of women officers, employees, women, girls and sportsper-sons from various departments took part.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vetri Selvi said that various programmes have been organised for a week in connection with the International Women’s Day. Arrange-ments are being made to celebrate the International Women’s Day in a grand manner at the auditorium of Sir CR Reddy Degree College on Saturday.

She said that she is moving forward with the aim of creat-ing awareness about rights, equality and women’s em-powerment for all. She said that on the occasion of Wom-en’s Day, the achievements of women will be recognised and they will be honoured.