Ankita Lokhande credits mother for teaching her to make home ‘bright and happy’ during festivals

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently offered fans a heartfelt peek into her Makar Sankranti celebrations, highlighting the central role her mother plays in making every festival joyous and meaningful at home. Taking to social media, the actress shared warm moments from the festivities, showcasing traditional rituals such as haldi-kumkum and boreloot, which added a deep cultural touch to the occasion.

Explaining the significance of boreloot, Ankita described it as a cherished custom where elders bless children with gifts, sweets, clothes and love, symbolising auspicious beginnings. The actress revealed that this year’s celebration held special meaning, as her son Advait experienced his first Makar Sankranti and boreloot ceremony. Ankita expressed how her mother ensured that the traditions were followed with love and enthusiasm, making the day memorable for the entire family.

In an emotional note accompanying the pictures, Ankita credited her mother for filling their home with happiness during festivals. She wrote that her mother never misses an opportunity to turn celebrations into moments of joy and togetherness, adding that she hopes to carry forward these values and rituals in the years to come. Describing the festival as “extra special,” Ankita spoke about spending time with friends and family, sharing laughter, warmth and gratitude.

The actress also extended festive wishes to her followers, stating that she felt blessed, grateful and surrounded by love during the celebrations. Fans responded warmly to the post, appreciating the actress for embracing tradition and family values.

Ankita has often spoken about her close bond with her mother, calling her a constant pillar of strength. This emotional connection was also evident during Ankita’s stint on Bigg Boss 17, where she was frequently seen missing her mother inside the house. During the family week episode, Ankita’s mother won praise from viewers for her calm and mature approach while helping resolve issues between Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain. Many fans applauded her for the grace and dignity she brought to the show. On the personal front, Ankita Lokhande is married to businessman Vicky Jain. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 and often share glimpses of their family life with fans on social media.