Future careers guide student demand for new-age courses

Artificial intelligence, automation, and rapidly shifting job market demands are fundamentally changing how students choose their academic paths. With the World Economic Forum projecting the creation of nearly 170 million new jobs globally in areas such as big data, artificial intelligence, and the green transition, students are increasingly aligning education decisions with future employability. The sharp global rise in enrolments for Generative AI and technology-driven programs signals a clear shift toward a defined set of course clusters expected to dominate student choices by 2026.

AI, Data science and generative AI lead student demand

Courses related to artificial intelligence and data science are witnessing unprecedented growth. Enrolments in Generative AI programs have surged by more than 1,060 per cent in just one year, reflecting the growing influence of AI across industries. Experts estimate that nearly 40 per cent of global jobs will be affected by AI in some form, making AI-related education a strategic priority for learners.

By 2026, AI, data science, and Generative AI courses are expected to remain the most sought-after options. Institutions are increasingly designing these programs with industry collaboration, applied projects, portfolio-based learning, and micro-credentials to ensure graduates meet employer expectations. Students are gravitating toward courses that offer practical exposure and demonstrable skills rather than purely theoretical knowledge.

Cybersecurity emerges as a core career path

Cybersecurity education is moving rapidly from a niche specialisation to a mainstream academic choice. A global shortage of nearly 4.8 million cybersecurity professionals has left digital systems increasingly vulnerable, driving demand for trained talent. As governments and organisations expand cloud infrastructure and deploy AI at scale, the inability to hire professionals with the right security expertise has become a critical challenge.

This skills gap is expected to push demand for cybersecurity courses significantly higher from 2025 onward. Students are particularly attracted to programs that combine foundational network security with hands-on training in cloud security, ethical hacking, threat intelligence, and regulatory compliance. Cybersecurity is now viewed as a long-term, high-impact career with strong global relevance.

Cloud, software engineering and DevOps remain reliable choices

Cloud computing and software engineering continue to be among the safest and most in-demand academic pathways. As cloud infrastructure underpins almost every sector—from finance and healthcare to retail and manufacturing—the demand for professionals with modern software skills remains strong.

Students are increasingly focusing on competencies such as APIs, containerisation, DevOps, and scalable system design. Universities and education platforms are responding by embedding internships, cooperative education pathways, and clear post-study work options into these programs. These practical elements have become decisive factors in student decision-making.

Across industries such as fintech, e-commerce, and health technology, a strong foundation in cloud and software engineering is now non-negotiable. As a result, these programs continue to attract steady interest from students seeking versatile and globally relevant skills.

Business and digital transformation programs reinvent themselves

Business and management degrees remain popular, but their structure and focus are evolving rapidly. Institutions are redesigning programs to meet employer demand for digital fluency and transformation skills. With global spending on digital marketing estimated at over $700 billion, competition in the business domain has intensified.

Students are increasingly selective, prioritising programs that clearly connect coursework with career outcomes. Business degrees that integrate digital marketing, analytics, e-commerce, and transformation strategy are gaining traction, while traditional programs without a strong digital component are losing appeal.

Healthcare and allied health maintain strong momentum

Demand for healthcare education shows no signs of slowing. A projected global shortage of 11 million health workers by 2030 is accelerating enrolments in nursing, public health, health informatics, and allied health programs. The growth of telehealth and lessons learned from the pandemic have further reinforced the importance of healthcare skills. Students are drawn to programs that combine clinical training with exposure to technology-driven healthcare solutions. These courses are perceived as offering both meaningful, human-centred work and stable long-term career prospects.

Together, these five course clusters reflect how students are responding to automation, technological change, and labour market realities. As 2026 approaches, education choices are increasingly guided by relevance, resilience, and readiness for a rapidly evolving global economy.