Education key to economic development, says Guv Biswabhusan Harichandan

Guntur: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that education is the most important tool for the economic development of any community in the society and education and poverty are inter-linked.

He was the chief guest at the programme organised by Kaundinya Educational Trust at Kaundinyapuram of Venigandla village in Guntur district on Monday. The programme was organised to distribute scholarships to deserving poor and meritorious students of the Trust, both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and for the inauguration of Kaundinya IAS Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the more education one receives, the better would be his/her chances of boosting the individual's and the family's income and transition out of poverty. He further said that the scholarships offered by Kaundinya Educational Trust to the meritorious students, will be helpful to the students, who would have been otherwise deprived of the opportunities to pursue higher education courses, due to their poor economic background. He appreciated the services being offered by the Trust over the past 12 years, by helping about 4,500 poor and meritorious students by offering them scholarships up to Rs 96 lakh. He said that the inauguration of the Kaundinya IAS Academy and offering training to deserving students belonging to weaker sections of society will be helpful to aspiring students to get selected to the prestigious All India Civil Services.

The Governor said that the National Education Policy-2020 has brought about a major reform in the education sector and it is expected to transform India to become a knowledge-based economy in the coming decades.

Earlier, Governor Harichandan distributed scholarships to meritorious students of Kaundinya Educational Trust.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Executive Director of Tobacco Board Dr A Sridhar Babu, Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, Kaundinya Educational Trust founder and chairman-cum-managing trustee Dr EV Narayana, retired Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Y Satyanarayana and others were present on the occasion.