EEMT-2025 notification released

Guntur: The Educational Epiphany organisation has announced a state-level online merit test aimed at identifying talented students enrolled in 7th and 10th grades across government schools in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25. This initiative will provide cash prizes of Rs 9 lakh at both state and district levels.

The notification was officially released on Monday by the Director of School Education Vijay Rameau at the state office in Mangalagiri. President of the Educational Epiphany organization Dr Thavanam Venkata Rao, expressed satisfaction regarding the evolution of the talent test, which began at the school level 12 years ago and has now progressed to being conducted online at the state level.This merit test aims to recognise students studying in government schools.

The duration of the examination will be 60 minutes. Students can take this exam from their mobile devices at home. Interested students may register from October 15, 2024, to November 14, 2024. It is important to note that there is no registration fee, and applications can be submitted for free via the following link: https://educationalepiphany.org/eemt2025/registrations2025.