Effective measures are needed to prevent suicides: SVIMS Director

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) organised a programme on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention week to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health, here on Saturday. The event was inaugurated by lighting a ceremonial lamp by prominent figures, including SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, he stressed the importance of observing World Suicide Prevention week every year in September. He expressed concern over the rising number of suicides, stating that suicide has become a growing epidemic, particularly among students. He highlighted the pressure that students face due to academic stress, parental expectations and failure in exams, all contributing to the increase in suicides. Dr Kumar stressed the need for effective measures to prevent this tragic loss of life.

Senior Psychiatrist Dr Kishore Kumar spoke about the multiple factors leading to suicide, such as interpersonal conflicts, arguments and various mental health issues. He noted the importance of understanding these factors to help those at risk.

Dr Ganesh Kumar, Head of the Psychiatry Department at SVIMS and Senior Resident Psychiatrist Dr Durganjali also shared insights from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), revealing that in 2022, nearly 113000 people in India died by suicide, an alarming increase of almost threefold compared to 2021.

They pointed out that suicide rates among young people are increasing by 5 percent annually. They further noted that society often stigmatises suicide victims, seeing them through a negative lens, which prevents open conversations about mental health. They urged individuals to change this mindset and encouraged those struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek counselling and medical help from mental health professionals.