Efforts on to improve infra at police stations: HM

Visakhapatnam: Soon after coming to power, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that the NDA government in the State paid special attention to facilitate and improve infrastructure in all police stations across Andhra Pradesh.

Inaugurating the Arilova police station new building here on Sunday, the Minister said that the police station holds as much importance in society as much as the temple and school. But it’s very sad to note that Arilova station was in a cyclone shelter till now, the Home Minister expressed concern.

Recalling that the foundation stone of the police station was laid in 2018, the Home Minister said that it did not move beyond that stage in the past five years during the YSRCP’s tenure. Back then, the then Home Minister Nim-makayala Chinarajappa laid the foundation stone for Arilo-va police station and the alliance government inaugurated it now, Anitha pointed out.

The Home Minister mentioned that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid special attention to the police depart-ment. After the alliance government came to power, the police department witnessed signs of development as it started again from zero.

Further, she alleged that in the past five years, not a sin-gle police station was maintained well. The department is now being revamped after the formation of the new gov-ernment as infrastructure improvement is given top priori-ty, she asserted.

She informed that CC cameras are being installed in major cities across Andhra Pradesh. Drone cameras are used to detect ganja cultivation and the Elite Anti Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) is in place to check the growing ganja menace, she added.

Later, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inaugurated the Road Accident Vic-tim Assistance Centre at the city police Commissionerate premises.

She said that the Central government has come forward to provide assistance to the victims of road accidents in Visa-khapatnam and a toll-free number 7995095793 has been set up to help road accident victims.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister alleged that the family members of YSRCP leaders V Vijayasai Reddy and YV Sub-ba Reddy are involved in crimes, including land grabbing.

Speaking about the Kakinada port case, the Home Minister alleged that the YSRCP leaders threatened everyone in order to loot valuable properties across the State.