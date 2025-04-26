Efforts on to make Anakapalli a crime-free dist: CM Ramesh

Anakapalli: Lok Sabha member CM Ramesh said the district administration is responsible for ensuring that the welfare schemes implemented by the Central government should reach the poor.

Along with Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and district Collector Vijaya Krishnan, the MP held a review meeting on Friday. Collector Vijaya Krishnan explained to the committee members about the welfare and development being implemented in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Ramesh mentioned that several proposals received from the Home Minister and Assembly Speaker be reviewed and efforts will be made to implement them at the earliest.

The MP informed that Rs 9 crore will be sanctioned to complete the incomplete Anganwadi centres. To avoid drinking water problems in villages, mineral water plants will be set up from MPLADS or CSR funds. Efforts will be made to establish two central educational institutions in seven assembly constituencies located in the district, the MP informed.

Further, CM Ramesh stated that the entire parliamentary constituency will be covered with CCTV cameras and efforts are in place to make the district a crime-free district.

Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu instructed the officials to take measures to prevent drinking water problems during the summer season. He instructed the officials to take up works like lining of irrigation canals and desilting of water bodies in the summer. Since there is a shortage of staff to construct cement road works in rural areas, he suggested utilising the services of village secretariat engineering assistants and completing the works quickly.

Joint Collector M Jahnavi, MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar, MPPs, committee members, and others were present.