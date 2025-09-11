Efforts on to make NTR dist top in sports

Vijayawada: District collector Dr G Lakshmisha inaugurated the Ignite Cell and NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) unit set up on the Collectorate premises here on Wednesday. He reviewed the promotional materials and displays arranged at the Ignite Cell to highlight the government’s initiatives for nurturing local talent, encouraging sportspersons, and preparing them to win medals at national and international platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said sports not only improve the quality of life but also play a vital role in building a healthy society. They help bridge cultural and social gaps. Let us make NTR district No. 1 in sports through collective efforts, in line with the State Government’s Swarnandhra Sports Vision.

The state government is committed to creating strong sports infrastructure and promoting talent. By 2029, the government aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a Sports Capital with world-class facilities, advanced training systems, and centres of excellence.

He added that medal-winning athletes in competitions such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Khelo India would be rewarded with significant incentives and job opportunities.

He urged players to make the best use of government resources to bring glory to the district, state, and nation, while calling upon coaches to align their work with the government’s sports development goals.

District Sports Development Officer SA Aziz, along with coaches P Ravikumar, K Bhaskar, K Jagadish, S Santosh Kumar, Sk Riaz, Sk Mumtaz Begum, K Swamy, K Chiranjeevi, Nageswara Rao, DSA staff, and others participated in the programme.