Efforts on to resolve 4-decade-old disputes in Kottalacheruvu

Nandyal: Efforts are being intensified to permanently resolve the four-decade-old land disputes in Kottalacheruvu Gudem, said District Collector G Rajakumari on Wednesday. Participating as the chief guest at a village meeting held in Kottalacheruvu of Atmakur mandal, the Collector interacted directly with local residents to understand their grievances. Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhara Reddy, Atmakur RDO Nagajyothi, Tahsildar Ratnaradhika, Housing Executive Engineer Srihari Gopal, and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Rajakumari stated that special resurvey teams have been deployed to expedite the land resurvey process in Kottalacheruvu Gudem. The district administration is taking strict measures to comprehensively address long-pending land disputes. She appealed to the tribal residents to extend full cooperation to the resurvey teams. “Earlier, such surveys used to take nearly six months, but with the adoption of modern technology, we are now completing them within three months,” she said. The Collector added that once the final Record of Rights (ROR) orders are issued, beneficiaries’ names will be officially registered, enabling them to receive Adangal, 1-B, Passbooks, and Rajamudra documents. This will help farmers easily access government schemes such as E-Crop Booking, Crop Damage Compensation, and Annadata Sukhibhava.

The Collector further informed that a total of 393.78 acres of land in Kottalacheruvu would soon be resurveyed and registered in the names of eligible beneficiaries. She also announced plans to lay approach roads to farmlands under the MGNREGS scheme.

Later, she distributed housing documents to 56 Chenchu tribal families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and participated in housewarming ceremonies. She cautioned that legal action would be taken if beneficiaries sold their allotted lands illegally.

Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhara Reddy lauded the Collector’s proactive role in addressing the long-standing land issues of Kottalacheruvu Gudem. He said the resurvey initiative would finally provide permanent land ownership rights to the tribal residents. He also urged the district administration to take similar measures to allot cultivable land to tribals who had migrated from Pechcharugu Gudem, ensuring their livelihood security.