B Praak unveils ‘Sounds of Hari’, a deeply immersive spiritual experience

Singer–composer B Praak is set to introduce a unique spiritual experience with Sounds of Hari, a large-scale immersive production designed to evoke devotion, emotional release, and inner stillness. Known for chart-toppers like “Teri Mitti”, “Mann Bharya”, “Dholna”, and “Baarish Ki Jaaye”, B Praak describes this project as one of the most personal and transformative journeys of his career. Explaining what sets Sounds of Hari apart, the acclaimed musician said, “I have performed on countless stages, but ‘Sounds of Hari’ is special.

It comes from a sacred place inside me. This is not about entertainment, this is about surrender.” He added that his intention is to offer audiences a space where they can “walk in with the weight of the world and walk out feeling light, healed, and connected.” The venue has been conceptualised as a fully immersive environment where sound, light, air, and movement blend to guide the audience toward a deeper sense of calm.

One of its defining features is a 3D soundscape tuned at 432 Hz—a frequency believed to naturally relax the nervous system and reduce internal noise. The layered sound design creates a floating, enveloping effect, transforming listening into an act of emotional release.

Visual storytelling complements the music through thoughtful design psychology. Instead of spectacle, the visuals focus on soft gradients, warm lighting, and purposeful shifts in colour and rhythm—forming an atmospheric “aura” around the experience.

Aman Kumar, Founder of Whitefox, highlighted the scale of the project, calling it “grand, intimate, and deeply emotional all at once” and suggesting it could set a new benchmark for spiritual shows in India. Sara Awwad, Creative Director at Studio Majime, emphasized the holistic approach: “We weren’t just building a stage—we were building an entire world. A world where every texture, colour, movement, and sound leads you deeper into a spiritual narrative.”

Sounds of Hari aims to be more than a performance—it aspires to be an inner journey.