OTT platforms tighten grip on film production

In an unexpected yet undeniable shift, OTT platforms are increasingly dictating the course of film production in India. Many filmmakers are now proceeding with projects only after securing profitable digital rights deals, ensuring they remain financially safe even if the theatrical run underperforms. Budgets are being structured around OTT assurances, and release dates are often finalised based on the availability and conditions set by digital partners—marking a significant change in the traditional filmmaking process.

Amid ongoing industry debates about the growing influence of streaming giants, a shocking revelation surfaced through Malayalam star and producer Dulquer Salmaan. Speaking during a recent roundtable conference, Dulquer opened up about the challenges he faced with his recent blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1. Despite the film’s massive theatrical success, he revealed that they initially struggled to find an OTT platform willing to come onboard due to the unfamiliar cast. To secure attention from digital players, Dulquer said he even performed a cameo alongside Tovino Thomas.

Yet, OTT partners reportedly evaluated the deal based on the screen time of major stars rather than the film’s content or reception. Since both actors appeared only briefly, the film failed to fetch a desirable OTT price—leaving those present at the discussion stunned. Dulquer’s revelations highlight a worrisome trend: digital platforms are now influencing everything from release schedules to script discussions and even determining the value of a film based on star visibility. Industry insiders believe this growing interference sets a troubling precedent for the future of cinema, raising concerns about creative freedom and the long-term health of theatrical filmmaking.