Calvin Harris sets the stage for a massive India debut with three-city tour

Global dance music icon Calvin Harris is finally set to make his highly anticipated India debut in Summer 2026, and the scale is bigger than anyone expected. Originally planned as a limited appearance, the tour has now expanded into a grand three-city celebration, with Delhi-NCR joining Mumbai and Bengaluru. The GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, DJ and songwriter—long hailed as the King of Dance Music—is bringing an elevated electronic experience curated especially for Indian fans.

The tour, produced by Sunburn and BookMyShow Live, kicks off on April 17th, 2026, at NICE Grounds, Bengaluru. The excitement then shifts to Mumbai on April 18th at Infinity Bay, Sewri, followed by a grand finale in Delhi-NCR on April 19th at Leisure Valley Ground. Each show promises Harris’ signature blend of massive anthems, explosive visuals and electrifying energy, ensuring three unforgettable nights of music and spectacle.

Tickets go live for pre-sale on December 3rd, 2025, at 12 PM IST, with general sales opening on December 5th at 1 PM IST. Backed by two powerhouse live entertainment teams, the tour aims to match global festival standards, bringing India an immersive EDM experience it has long awaited.

With over 35 billion combined streams and chart-dominating hits like "We Found Love", "One Kiss" and "Summer", Calvin Harris has shaped modern dance music like few others. His influence on the EDM boom in India is undeniable, with his tracks becoming the soundtrack of an entire generation’s club culture, festival nostalgia and electronic identity.

Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist, from early-era bangers to new releases like "Blessings". Speaking about the debut, Sunburn CEO Karan Singh called it a natural progression of India’s deepening love for electronic music, while BookMyShow's Naman Pugalia hailed it as a defining moment in India’s global music journey. Calvin Harris’ India tour isn’t just a concert—it's a long-awaited cultural milestone.