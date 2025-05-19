Efforts on to revive Gundubadu mini reservoir

Anakapalli: Ahead of peak summer, efforts are on to revive Gundubadu mini reservoir at Rolugunta mandal.

As part of the revival efforts, Chodavaram constituency Jana Sena Party in-charge PVSN Raju, along with the party leaders, conducted a field visit to the Gundubadu mini reservoir located at the borders of Gurralapalem village in Gundubadu Panchayat.

Constructed nearly three decades ago, the reservoir remained nonfunctional due to various reasons. This resulted in water not reaching around 1,000 acres of agricultural land, making farming extremely difficult for the locals.

Responding to the requests of the local people and farmers, PVSN Raju and other party leaders visited the site and conducted an on-ground inspection along with the farmers. During the visit, they examined the catchment area, reservoir embankment, and interacted with farmers to understand the ground realities. The farmers appealed to the JSP leaders to restore the reservoir with immediate effect as it is essential to meet farming needs.

It was observed that the accumulation of silt has reduced the reservoir’s depth, hindering its capacity to store water efficiently. In addition, damage was spotted at both the right and left canals, Chodavaram constituency in-charge Raju explained.

Further, he stated that if repair works were taken up on a war-footing, the reservoir could effectively be used for irrigation purpose in the region.

PVSN Raju discussed the restoration efforts with irrigation department officials. After understanding their opinions, he informed the farmers that efforts would be made to raise the required funds either through government channels or by tapping into the newly introduced P4 programme initiated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, treating it as a social responsibility initiative.

Furthermore, another major issue was identified in Gurralapalem village where nearly 200 residents on the other side of a large hill are facing hardships due to lack of a bridge. Raju assured the villagers that proposals for the construction of a bridge would be readied and submitted to the government.

Jana Sena leaders Balija Maharaju, Lovaraju, Vajrapu Ramesh, Balija Koteshwara Rao, along with other leaders and farmers were present.