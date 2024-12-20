Live
Efforts on to transform Nellore as industrial hub
Collector O Anand instructs officials to grant permission for setting up of units in the district
Nellore : As part of the initiative to transform Nellore district into an industrial hub as per the directions of the government, the administration began exercise for the establishment of industries in the district. Sources say that till date the administration has acquired more than 5,000 acres for industrial development at various places in the name of Special Economic Zones (SEZ).
Apachi Shoes manufacturing unit in Tada, Sri City, Indian Farmers Fertilisers Corporation, Krishnapatnam Port in Muthukuru and Ramayapatnam, Fabric Industries in Naidupet, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited in Bogolu and others industries were developed during the tenure of Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, K Rosaiah, N Kiran Kumar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Except Sri City and Krishnapatnam, the remaining units were all stopped allegedly due to political reasons.
As many as 2, 777 acres were acquired for the establishment of IFFCO in 1995 in Racharlapadu village during the regime of PV Narasimha Rao. But it was also stopped abruptly for various reasons including IFFCO Chairman Pellakuru Ramachandra Reddy.
Later during the regime of late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the same land was reacquired in the name of Kisan Special Economic Zone in 2010. Even though foundation laid for the same, it was also dropped after YSR’s demise. No efforts were made for industrial development during the tenure of K Rosaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy, while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy put in some efforts for the purpose, but unsuccessful.
After TDP-led NDA government came to power in 2024, efforts were intensified for making Nellore as an industrial hub with the initiation of Minister of Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for the establishment of airport and MIDHANI in Dagadarthi and Bogole mandals.
District Collector O Anand held a meeting with the officials here on Thursday and ordered them to issue permissions for setting up of units in the district.