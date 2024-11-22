Efforts to improve fishermen’s livelihood highlighted

Ongole: The NDA governments at the Centre and State are striving to improve the livelihoods of the fishermen community, said the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

He participated in the World Fishermen’s Day 2024 celebrations with APTDC chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, leaders from the fishermen community, and others at the collectorate on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy highlighted the concerted efforts of Central and State governments to improve fishermen’s livelihoods and economic opportunities.

He emphasised the notable achievement of Andhra Pradesh, which leads the nation in fish production with a 29.1% share, with the Prakasam district at the forefront. He informed that a significant development is planned with the Kothapatnam Fishing Harbour project, which involves an investment of Rs 392.45 crore and is expected to boost the economic prospects of local fishing communities. District collector A Thameem Ansariya shared inspiring stories of fishermen’s community service, particularly highlighting their prompt response during the recent floods at Vijayawada, where 35 boats and 75 fishermen provided crucial assistance. Dr Nukasani Balaji highlighted the State government’s initiatives, including the Beach Corridor project aimed at developing coastal areas for tourism and local community benefit.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha drew attention to the challenges faced by aqua farmers, comparing their struggles to those of traditional farmers. District Fisheries Officer Sri Chandrashekhar Reddy detailed ongoing welfare programmes and addressed various challenges faced by the fishing community.