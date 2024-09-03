  • Menu
EG sends relief material to flood-hit Vijayawada

Collector Prasanthi flagging off the relief supply vehicles for victims of the Vijayawada submerged areas

Rajamahendravaram: Inresponse to the severe flooding in Vijayawada due to heavy rains, East Godavari district administration has dispatched relief supplies to the affected areas.

A total of 16 vehicles carrying essential items have been sent, including food packets, water bottles, milk, bread, candles, and kerosene stoves.

District collector P Prasanti reported that these items were collected by various associations, voluntary organisations, and the municipal administration of East Godavari district to assist those in need.

On Monday, a meeting was held at the Collector’s Camp Office in Rajahmundry with representatives from various NGOs and companies. The meeting was attended by Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, DRO G Narasimhulu, district officials, and representatives from various associations including KIMS, ASHA, CREDAI, the Hotel Association, laboratories, IMA, Rotary Club, neurosurgeons, and private schools.

Representatives of the organisations B Kishore Kumar, T Naga Rathnam, S Muralidhar, Saphadhar Ali, Dr Aruna Ramarao, Dr YS Guru Prasad, B Srinivasulu, S Srinivas, G Rambabu, PVP Satyanarayana, D Bharathi, and D Mohan were present.

After the meeting, the collector and joint collector flagged off vehicles carrying relief supplies to Vijayawada.

They emphasised the importance of responding to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s call for aid and praised everyone who came forward to support Vijayawada citizens.

