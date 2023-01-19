Egg dealer caught with American pistol

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): On Wednesday around 11 pm, a Circle Inspector of 1 town, Rajahmundry conducting routine vehicle checks found a 9mm US-made pistol and 7 bullets in the possession of a man.

The details of this sensational incident are as follows. K. Satyanarayana alias Srinivas, a native of the Kothapeta area in Rajahmundry, is an egg trader in Jampeta. Satyanarayana got this pistol from his close relative Botsa Mohan, who deals in real estate in Vizianagaram.

He was caught by the police while going to a deserted place along with Ambella Hari Surya, an auto driver who was at his house next door to test whether it was working or not. The CI said that the pistol and bullets were recovered and the accused were taken into custody. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.