Eight covid patients die due to lack of oxygen in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: As per the primary information around 8 patients have breathed their last due to unavailability of Oxygen in Maharaja general hospital here. Actually the oxygen has not been reached to the Covid wards from the installation point due to technical failure and no staff was there during night to look after the supply of oxygen.

This negligence has claimed 8 lives in the hospital. Senior officials have rushed to the hospital and monitoring the situation. On the other side, its believed that the district administration has been shifting the dead bodies to various private hospitals and to announce the deaths from there. Then the number of deaths would not come into the account of MR hospital and the seriousness of the incident also would be declined. More details are awaited as no officer is dares to open the lips and reveal the fact.