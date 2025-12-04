Eight-year-old girl overcomes a rare condition

Visakhapatnam: An eight-year-old girl suffering from a rare condition was treated successfully by a team of doctors at KIMS Hospital, Seethammadhara.

Providing timely relief to the girl, the doctors at the hospital performed advanced surgical procedure with precision, informed chief consultant, gastrointestinal, hepato-biliary, and pancreatic surgeon Dr. Muralidhar Nambada.

“The girl was suffering from severe abdominal pain as a very rare pancreatic tumour known as solid pseudopapillary epithelial neoplasm (SPEN) was detected,” he explained.

After the performance of laparoscopic central pancreatectomy (keyhole surgery) lasting three hours, the doctors removed the tumour.

The child recovered remarkably fast after the surgery and was discharged in five days.

The girl is now leading a normal life.

Ravi Chandra Reddy and Gopala Krishna were also part of the surgical team.