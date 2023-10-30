Elaborate arrangements for Ammavari Brahmotsavams-TTD Chairman Releases annual fete booklet

TIRUPATI: Elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate the Nine Days Annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru in Tiruchanoor from November 10 to 18 in a grand manner, said TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.

The Chairman along with the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy released the book let of the annual brahmotsavams in Tiruchanoor temple on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, TTD has observed the Tirumala brahmtosavams in a big way and is now set for Ammavari Brahmotsavams. "All the officials are gearing up for the big festival under the leadership of TTD EO. Even the TTD board has also sanctioned Rs.9crores towards the beautification of the Padma Sarvoram and the works are nearing completion", he added.

Adding further he said, the traditional temple cleansing ritual of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be held on Novembe 7, Laksha Kumkumarchana and Ankurarpanam on November 9, Dhwajarohanam on November 10. The other important days during the nine day Brahmotavams includes, Gaja Vahanam on November 14, Swarna Ratham and Garuda Seva on November 15, Rathotsavam on November 17 and Panchami Theertham on November 18. The annual Pushpa Yagam will be observed on November 19.

TTD has cancelled all Arjita Sevas, Kumkumarchana, Vedaseervachanam and VIP Break during the Brahmotsavam period in the temple.

TUDA Chairman and TTD ex-officio Board member Mohit Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Deputy EO Govindarajan and others were also present.