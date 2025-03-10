Elaborate arrangements for Brahmotsavam underway

Vontimitta / Tirupati: TTD, in co-ordination with district administration, is making elaborate arrangements for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Vontimitta of Kadapa district, as per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

He took part in Maha Samprokshanam rituals and releasing TTD Panchangam at Vontimitta temple premises on Sunday. He asked TTD and district officials to ensure that the festival is conducted in a hassle-free manner keeping in view past experiences and suggested them to constitute coordination committees.

All TTD departments are involved in making elaborate arrangements for the visiting devotees during Brahmotsavam, especially on the day of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam.

Meanwhile, important days include Dhwajarohanam on April 6 on Srirama Navami and Potana Jayanti, Hanumanta Vahanam on April 9, Garuda on April 10, Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 11, Rathotsavam on April 12, and Chakrasnanam on April 14. Pushpayagam will be observed on April 15.