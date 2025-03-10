  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Elaborate arrangements for Brahmotsavam underway

Elaborate arrangements for Brahmotsavam underway
x
Highlights

Garuda Vahana Seva on April 10

Vontimitta / Tirupati: TTD, in co-ordination with district administration, is making elaborate arrangements for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Vontimitta of Kadapa district, as per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

He took part in Maha Samprokshanam rituals and releasing TTD Panchangam at Vontimitta temple premises on Sunday. He asked TTD and district officials to ensure that the festival is conducted in a hassle-free manner keeping in view past experiences and suggested them to constitute coordination committees.

All TTD departments are involved in making elaborate arrangements for the visiting devotees during Brahmotsavam, especially on the day of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam.

Meanwhile, important days include Dhwajarohanam on April 6 on Srirama Navami and Potana Jayanti, Hanumanta Vahanam on April 9, Garuda on April 10, Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 11, Rathotsavam on April 12, and Chakrasnanam on April 14. Pushpayagam will be observed on April 15.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick