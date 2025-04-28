Elaborate arrangements for Prime Minister's visit on May 2: CS

Vijayawada, April 28: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amaravati to restart the capital works on May 2, Chief Secretary K. Vijaya Nand said that elaborate arrangements are being made in this regard. On Monday, he reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit with the officials at the CS camp office in Vijayawada.

Speaking on this occasion, he clarified to the officials that steps should be taken to ensure that all people coming from various districts reach the venue by 1.30 pm on the 2nd. The CS directed that one person be placed in charge in each bus and that appropriate precautions be taken to safely bring and drop off the people and take them to their destinations.He also said that in view of the summer, adequate food and drinking water facilities should be made available to all those coming to the meeting.

The CS clarified that food and drinking water should be provided at the time the buses leave, and lunch should be provided at selected places along the way under the supervision of the respective district collectors. He also clarified that dinner arrangements will be made by the Guntur District Collector at various parking lots in the premises of the meeting venue.

Since people are being brought from various districts to the Prime Minister's meeting, a large number of buses and other vehicles will be travelling on national highways and other major roads, CS Vijayanand instructed Additional DGP Law and Order, Collectors and SPs to make appropriate plans in advance so that there is no traffic jam anywhere.

Speaking at the meeting, State Nodal Officer for the Prime Minister's visit arrangements, G. Veerapandian, while explaining the tentative schedule for the Prime Minister's visit to Amaravati, said that the Prime Minister will reach Gannavaram Airport at 2.30 pm on the 2nd and then take a helicopter to the State Secretariat premises. From there, he will reach the venue premises.After meeting is over Hon'ble PM will reach Gannavaram Airport by helicopter and leave for Delhi. He said that 8 routes have been prepared from Vijayawada and Guntur so that people from various districts can reach the venue. He said that 11 parking areas have been set up near the venue. He also explained various arrangements.

Guntur District Collector Nagalakmi, ENC R&B Nayeemulla,Additional Director Protocol Mohan participated in this meeting. Also, Additional DGP Law and Order Madhusudhan Reddy, Principal Secretary of General Administration Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary of TR&B Kanthalal Dande, Collectors of NTR, Krishna, Eluru, Bapatla, Palnadu districts, Vijayawada CP and other officials participated virtually.

(Issued by: Director Information, Public Relations Department, Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat)