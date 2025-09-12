Live
- Adulterated milk unit busted
- State gives more financial power to BDOs
- CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as new Vice President today
- SC to hear bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others in 2020 Delhi Riots case today
- No shortage of fertiliser in Odisha, says CM Majhi
- Om Birla bats for use of IT, AI in democratic institutions to get closer to people
- 'Surprising, he was good man': Trump on ex-Brazilian President’s 27-year sentence
- Irrigation Minister praises CM’s water management strategy
- Sebi board meet today; regulatory reforms on anvil
- Key indices continue winning streak
Elaborate arrangements underway for Dasara
- NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha with other officials conduct a field inspection to review the progress of works
- Special care is being taken to overcome inconveniences faced in previous years
Vijayawada: In view of the upcoming Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations at the historic Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here, officials have begun making elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities and comfortable darshan for devotees.
NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, Additional DCP G Ramakrishna, ACP Durga Rao, and Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik conducted a field inspection on Thursday to review the progress of works. Temple engineers KVSR Koteswara Rao, Rambabu, and other staff also participated.
As part of the review, officials inspected queue lines and holding areas, deciding on additional holding points to ease the movement of devotees. Queue lines will extend from Vinayaka Temple, Seethammavari Padalu, RE China wall, Tollgate, and Ghat Road up to the Ammavari Temple. Special care is being taken to overcome inconveniences faced in previous years. For traffic management, police are identifying parking spaces and diversion routes to handle the expected heavy rush. To serve devotees in queue lines, arrangements will include drinking water, milk, Annaprasadam, toilets, medical aid centres, and information kiosks. On the security front, officials are strengthening measures with enhanced CCTV surveillance in queue lines, temple premises, and ghats. Volunteers will also be registered through online services to improve crowd management.
The Collector instructed all government departments to work in coordination, stressing cleanliness at queue lines, temple surroundings, and ghats. He emphasised that the quality of Prasadam and Anna Prasadam must not be compromised.
Officials assured that every step is being taken to make this year’s Dasara celebrations a grand success and to provide devotees with a safe, convenient, and spiritually fulfillingdarshan experience.