Elaborate arrangements underway for Dasara

Vijayawada: In view of the upcoming Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations at the historic Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here, officials have begun making elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities and comfortable darshan for devotees.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, Additional DCP G Ramakrishna, ACP Durga Rao, and Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik conducted a field inspection on Thursday to review the progress of works. Temple engineers KVSR Koteswara Rao, Rambabu, and other staff also participated.

As part of the review, officials inspected queue lines and holding areas, deciding on additional holding points to ease the movement of devotees. Queue lines will extend from Vinayaka Temple, Seethammavari Padalu, RE China wall, Tollgate, and Ghat Road up to the Ammavari Temple. Special care is being taken to overcome inconveniences faced in previous years. For traffic management, police are identifying parking spaces and diversion routes to handle the expected heavy rush. To serve devotees in queue lines, arrangements will include drinking water, milk, Annaprasadam, toilets, medical aid centres, and information kiosks. On the security front, officials are strengthening measures with enhanced CCTV surveillance in queue lines, temple premises, and ghats. Volunteers will also be registered through online services to improve crowd management.

The Collector instructed all government departments to work in coordination, stressing cleanliness at queue lines, temple surroundings, and ghats. He emphasised that the quality of Prasadam and Anna Prasadam must not be compromised.

Officials assured that every step is being taken to make this year’s Dasara celebrations a grand success and to provide devotees with a safe, convenient, and spiritually fulfillingdarshan experience.