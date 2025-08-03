Elaborate plans to put Vizag on world map

Visakhapatnam: As part of multi-faceted expansion plans to develop the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER), under NITI Aayog’s Growth Hub initiative that aims at an initial $54 billion economy, the port city is all set to be developed into two broad brownfield cities: Vizag 2.0 and Vizag Bay City, the latter being envisaged as ‘Miami of the East’. Towards this end, the Andhra Pradesh government has entrusted the land pooling responsibility to the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal told The Hans India: “The state government is keen on developing Visakhapatnam in a sustained way. The endeavour aims at planned urban expansion, sustainable revenue generation, and creating a world-class urban identity for Visakhapatnam”.

The NITI Aayog, through its Growth Hub endeavour, has been promoting integrated urban development and thematic growth nodes. Under this, it has envisioned Visakhapatnam as a ‘Bay City’ with potential for eventual growth as ‘Miami of the East’.

To facilitate these long-term developmental plans, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued permission for a land pooling scheme under the VMRDA across Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Anakapalli districts, covering an extent of 1,941.19 acres.

The Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER), will be spread over nine districts - Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Parvathipuram Manyam, with an estimated 16.5 million population. The target is to employ seven million people. In alignment with the broader Swarna Andhra vision, the VER aspires to grow into a $135 billion economy, while delivering inclusive, sustainable, and high-quality growth over the next seven years.

The VMRDA intends to develop Vizag 2.0 over 210 square kilometre and Vizag Bay City over 40 square kilometre. Vizag Metro to provide seamless connectivity

Upon completion of phase 1 and 2 of the planned 77- km Metro by 2028-30, there will be seamless connectivity among all parts of the expanded port city, including the proposed IT hubs and the Bhogapuram Airport.

For realising the Metro Rail project, developing master plan, building roads, and taking up incidental developmental activities, the authority would be incurring an expenditure of about Rs.4,000 crore to Rs.5,000 crore.

Land Pooling is to be undertaken as per the VMRDA Land Pooling Scheme Rules, 2016. The proposal involves identification of prime government and private lands near the national highways from Anakapalli to Bhogapuram.

Land pooling under the said rules will enable VMRDA to create a land bank of developed plots. Apart from monetising developed plots to fund major infrastructure projects (e.g., Metro Rail, roads, utilities), the focus is on ensuring cost-effective urban development by avoiding large-scale upfront land acquisition costs.

In order to translate Vizag 2.0 and Vizag Bay City plans into reality, the administration will also identify and develop under-utilised government/private lands as well as mobilise resources for urban development and infrastructure.