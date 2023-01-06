Guntur: Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy said that they will make elaborate security arrangements for Kotappakonda festivities to be held soon. Along with police personnel, he visited Kotappakonda on Thursday to prepare action plan for making security arrangements.

Speaking on this occasion, the SP said they will take all precautionary measures to avoid inconvenience to the devotees, who visit the temple. He examined Kotappakonda surroundings and reviewed security for Prabhas.

He said that they will take steps to solve traffic problem. With the coordination of other departments, they will make necessary arrangements for the convenience of the devotees, he assured.

The officials were asked to take up repairs to the road leading to the hillock.

Additional SP G Bindu Madhav, additional SP (AR) Ramachandra Raju, DSP Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy were present.