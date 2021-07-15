Elderly couple finds Newborn baby in bushes in Srikakulam, officials shift infant to the child care centre

A tragic incident was reported where a newborn baby boy was found in the bushes in Ichapuram of Srikakulam. According to locals, Chandramani, Behra of Kandraveedu went to the cemetery on Wednesday morning. As they went there, saw the baby crying from among the thorn bushes.



The couple immediately retrieved male baby out of the thorn bushes and cleaned the body. They took the baby home after making sure that someone had left. Chandramani and Behera has been married for 30 years and has no children and hoped that they would raise this male child.





However, when the couple took the baby to the local government hospital for medical examination, the Child care staff upon receiving the information took the baby from Chandramani and Behera and conducted a medical examination, and later shifted to a child care centre in Srikakulam.



Meanwhile, all the locals asked the authorities to handover the baby to the Chandramani Behera couple. But they refused. Guest Childline Coordinator Jasmine advised them to adopt a baby from the child care centre in Srikakulam as per government regulations.