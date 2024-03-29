  • Menu
Elect TDP for development: Narayana

Nellore city TDP MLA nominee Dr P Narayana during election campaign in 11th division in Nellore city on Thursday
Highlights

“There is no need for us to explain to the people about which government had developed the city.

Nellore: “There is no need for us to explain to the people about which government had developed the city.

They know very well,” stated Nellore city TDP MLA nominee Dr P Narayana. On Thursday, he visited every house in 11th division in Nellore city and urged people to elect him as MLA and Vemireddy Prabhakra Reddy as MP. Later speaking with reported, Narayana reminded that end to end roads were laid in the division during TDP rule from 2014 to 2019. He claimed of initiating underground drainage, drinking water, Anna canteens, AC bus shelters, and many more.

He assured of making the city as mosquito-free and completing all projects after coming to power in 2024. The MLA candidate said that Vemireddy will bring central funds and himself State funds to develop Nellore city, adding that his aim is only development.

