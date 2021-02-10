Elections passes off peacefully in West Godavari district

Eluru: Polling for the election of 198 sarpanch posts and 1508 ward members ended peacefully in Narasapuram revenue division of West Godavari on Tuesday.

The district registered 80.29 percent polling in the first phase of elections. The Election Commission had made elaborate arrangements for the successful and peaceful conduct of polling for village panchayats in 12 mandals of the district.

District Collector Revu Mutyala Raju monitored the polling through webcasting from Eluru and gave instructions for the peaceful conduct of the first phase of polls in the district.

The district registered 80.29 per cent polling on average from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm. Achanta mandal recorded 76.56 percent polling, Akiveedu 84.62 percent, Bhimavaram 81.12per cent, Elamanchili 81.47per cent, Kalla 85.19 per cent, Mogalturu 80.66 per cent, Narasapuram mandal 82.47 per cent, Palakollu mandal 80.71 per cent, Palakonderu 76.21 per cent, Poduru 77.10 per cent, Undi 80.16 percent and Veeravasaram 79.06 percent polling.

The average per centage of polling was 80.29 in 12 mandals of Narasapuram revenue division in the first phase of polls. Voters stood in the long queues to exercise their franchise and elect the sarpanches and the ward members.

West Godavari police made elaborate security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of polls. District Superintendent of Police K Narayan Naik visited the Perupalem village of Mogalturu mandal and inspected the polling process.

Narasapuram DSP Veeranjaneya Reddy, Narasapuram circle inspector B Krishna Kumar and others police officials accompanied the SP.