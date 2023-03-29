Electrification works completed between Gadwal-Kurnool city

Kurnool: The South Central Railway (SCR) has speeded up the electrification works on a large-scale, with an aim to have more electrified sections to SCR network. In connection with this, the SCR has completed electrification works between Gadwal-Kurnool city at a distance of 54 kilometres.

This has enabled the continuous electrified railway line facility on Secunderabad-Dharmavaram route and the trains operated in this section can be run under electric traction.

In a press release, the authorities of the railway department have stated that the section between Gadwal-Kurnool city stations has been electrified as part of Dhone–Kurnool City-Mahabub Nagar, Secunderabad-Mudkhed–Manmad electrification project. This project was taken up under the revised sanction of Rs 916.07 crore in 2018-19. The portion between Secunderabad–Mahaboobnagar has already been electrified as part of a separate project. The sections between Mahabubnagar–Gadwal and Kurnool city–Dhone have already been completed under this project.

The electrification of sections between Dhone-Gooty-Dharmavaram of SCR and Dharmavaram-Bengaluru City of South Western Railways (SWR) was also completed, the authorities stated. They further stated that both passenger and freight trains can now seamlessly travel from Hyderabad–Dharmavaram and beyond and up to Bengaluru enabling running of trains with electric traction on end-to-end basis.

The operation of trains with electric traction will help in reducing the carbon emission and proves to be environment-friendly. It helps the rail passengers by providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding change in traction power, reduces en-route detention of both the passenger and freight trains. It will also improve the average speed of the trains. It has the potential to introduce more trains in these sections due to the enhancement of sectional capacity. With regard to Railways, the authorities said that the fuel costs can be saved on a large-scale and also helps in improving operational efficiency. The General Manager, South Central Railway, Arun Kumar Jain, has congratulated officers and staff of the electrical wing for the excellent teamwork and dedication in executing the electrification works.

The General Manager has stated that with the completion of electrification of this stretch between Gadwal- Kurnool city stations, the zone is planning to introduce electric trains in the entire section between Secunderabad-Bengaluru thereby enabling seamless connectivity.

He also said that the zone was inching towards cent percent electrification of the existing broad gauge lines across its rail network on a mission mode.