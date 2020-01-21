Elephant dies from electrocution in Chittoor district

A tusker died of electric shock near Tekumanda village in Bangarupalem mandal in Chittoor district. According to information, the elephant while fleeing along with its herd back to forest hit to an electric pole which broke leading to the tusker sustaining electric shock resulting in death.

