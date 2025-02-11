Elephantiasis set to be eradicated in AP in 5 years

Vijayawada: Minister for medical, health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the state government is trying to eradicate elephantiasis, also called filariasis, in the state by 2030 and distributing medicine two times every year in this regard.

He said over 40,000 cases of elephantiasis have been reported in the state. He participated in the video conference conducted by Union minister for health and family welfare J P Naddha on Monday. The Central minister has launched the mass distribution of drugs to check elephantiasis in the country. The Central government started distribution of medicine in 111 districts in 13 states.

Giving details of elephantiasis cases in Andhra Pradesh, Satya Kumar Yadav said during the last one decade 194 cases have been reported in the state. The minister said distribution of drugs started at Gurla village of Vizianagaram district and Balijipeta village of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

He said the medicine will be distributed to all people except the children below two years of age, pregnant women and seriously ill persons. He said tablets will be distributed to 61,015 persons in Gurla mandal and 57,875 persons in Balijipeta mandal.

Satya Kumar informed that 40,877 persons were affected by filariasis (Elephantiasis). He said there was a drastic decline of cases in recent years and only 196 cases has been reported since 2014 in the state. He said Vizianagaram tops the list with 77 cases and followed by East Godavari with 50 cases. The minister launched the posters to create awareness on elephantiasis in the state.