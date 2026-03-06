Elizabeth Rani receives women excellence award

Vijayawada: Vemuri Elizabeth Rani, Assistant Associate Captain of the 16 (A) Andhra Battalion NCC at Sri Viswasanthi Educational Institutions in Vuyyuru of Krishna district, received the prestigious National Women Excellence–2026 ‘Mahila Keerthi Ratna’ award in recognition of her services and achievements. The award was presented during a programme organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the Sarvottama Library near Benz Circle in Vijayawada. The event was jointly organised by the international organisation Sri Sri Kalavedika and Savyasachi Groups of India under the leadership of its international CEO Dr Kathimanda Pratap and national president G Eswari Bhushanam.

Elizabeth Rani received the award from several distinguished guests, including BJP National Executive member Narsipalli Harika, Sri Sri Kalavedika National General Secretary Dr T Parthasarathi, noted sculptor Devika Rani Wadiyar, Vasavi Club Chairman Neeli Anupama and Vijayalakshmi Charitable Trust Chairman Nalla Satya Krishna Kiran.

Following the honour, several dignitaries and members of Sri Viswasanthi Educational Institutions congratulated Elizabeth Rani for her achievement. Among those who extended their greetings were Chairman Madala Subrahmeswara Rao, Director Madala Suryaprakash, principals of the college and school, PET Saika Bakaria, Science department representative Nalini Bindu, Social Studies teacher Nirmala and 4th Girls Battalion ANA Second Officer TN Kalpana.