Eluru: 40 Polavaram project workers undergoing treatment after reported food poisoning

Eluru: In a sad incident, around forty workers of Polavaram project fell ill were rushed to hospital where they are undergoing treatment. According to the sources, 40 workers fell ill at the Polavaram project, where individuals from various states have converged to work. It is said that the workers are said to have fallen ill after consuming stale food, causing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach aches.

In response to the situation, the affected workers were immediately shifted to the Polavaram Social Health Centre and undergoing the treatment. The exact details of the incident are still being investigated. This incident has triggered panic among the workers.