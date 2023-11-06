Live
Eluru: ASRAM celebrates college anniversary
Eluru: Alluri Sitarama Raju Academy of Medical Sciences celebrated its anniversary at ASRAM cricket ground here on Saturday.
UHS former VC Dr IV Rao attended as chief guest. Tennis player Naina Jaiswal, ASRE society chairman Dr Gokaraju Gangaraju, director G Ratidevi, Medical director Dr K Anjireddy, CEO Dr K Hanumantharao, principal Dr G Krishnamurthy, vice-principal (Admn) Dr Ch Srinivas and vice-principal (academics) Dr S Venkata Venugopala Raju were also present.
Speakers lauded efforts of the management and teaching staff in shaping future of students. Students exhibited their talent and creativity through various programmes at the function.
