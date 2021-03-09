Eluru: Blood donation camp organised at St Theresa College

Eluru: To commemorate the International Women's Day, a blood donation camp was organised at Ch SD St Theresa's College for Women here on Tuesday.

The event was monitored by Maj Dr P Celine Rose, NCC officer of the college. Fourteen NCC cadets of the college and 3 staff of 19 (A) BN NCC, Eluru donated blood.

Lt Col Ansar Muhammad, administrative officer of 19 (A) BN NCC, Eluru visited the camp and appreciated the cadets for their good deed.

Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello, principal of the college encouraged the cadets saying that it is a 'Life saving act' and blessed the cadets.