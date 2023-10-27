Eluru: First-level checking of EVMs continues

Live
Eluru: The first-level checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs which commenced on October 16 is progressing in peaceful manner in strict conformity with the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh.
He inspected the FLC at the Collectorate godown on Thursday. He verified the attendance registers of staff and security personnel. He asked them to maintain the premises clean and hygienic.
The checking exercise will continue without obstruction till November 10, he said. DRDA PD Dr R Vijaya Raju, Collectorate election wing Challanna Dora accompanied the collector.
