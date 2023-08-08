Eluru: Investiture ceremony held at Theresa’s College for Women

Eluru: Ch S D St Theresa’s College for Women(A) Eluru inducted new office bearers for its students’ union for the academic year of 2023-2024 here on Monday. Dr Padmaja M, Head of the department of Home Science organised the event with her team.

Principal Dr Sr Mercy P suggested the new office bearers to organise more events for students to enhance their skills for achieving success in their desired career.

Correspondent and Superior Rev Mother Sr Ernestine Fernandez delivered the presidential address and requested the members to conduct more activities and help every student to enjoy their stay in the campus and take part in sports activities, which will help to stay physically fit. Then, she advised students’ union members to stay in touch with all the students and help them develop their unique skills required for their life. Director at ICAR-Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research and guest of honour Dr Suresh K congratulated the newly selected office bearers of students’ union and requested them to be ready to address the difficulties faced by students at any point of time. He urged the members to plan from day one and execute by the end of their term. He encouraged students to use their time wisely and focus on both academics and extracurricular activities.