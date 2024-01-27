Live
Eluru Jana Sena in-charge Appalanaidu alleges Alla Nani of cheating people
Eluru Constituency Incharge, Reddy Appalanaidu, accused the current MLA Alla Nani of cheating the people and stealing votes during the election
Eluru Constituency Incharge, Reddy Appalanaidu, accused the current MLA Alla Nani of cheating the people and stealing votes during the election. He claimed that Alla Nani has been completely negligent in addressing the issues faced by the people. Appalanaidu visited the 31st Division Ashok Nagar and discussed the problems faced by the people there, accompanied by leaders such as Pattebada Prem Kumar, Vatti Sudhakar, and Mohan Rao. He distributed Jana Sena leaflets and emphasized the need for a joint government of Jana Sena and Telugu Desam parties.
Appalanaidu highlighted the various issues in Eluru city, including the reduction of pensions and the discontinuation of welfare schemes by the YCP government. He stated that people are ready to remove this government from power. He expressed sadness over the fact that people are sharing their problems during such events. He also mentioned the vulnerability of the area to minor storms and stressed the importance of forming a joint government to ensure the well-being of the entire state. Appalanaidu cautioned against hastily laying foundation stones for every division and indicated that the Janasena party had warned against such actions.
The event was attended by various leaders and activists, including City President Nagireddy Kashinaresh, Legal Cell President Nimmala Jyoti Kumar, Vice President Sundaranidi Prasad, General Secretary Saridi Rajesh, and many others.