Eluru Jana Sena in-charge Appalanaidu complains on encroachments

The local people complained to Reddy Appalanaidu that some leaders of the ruling party were occupying the common site in Nehru Nagar Amudala Appalaswamy Colony in the 15th division of Eluru Constituency. In response, Reddy Appala Naidu inspected the place along with the Janasena leaders on Monday. On this occasion, Reddy Appala Naidu asked if this is a good deed done to the people of that division by voting for you and carrying you on their shoulders.

He warned the local municipal officials that they will besiege the municipal office on behalf of the Janasena party if not taken action. He said that Jana Sena in the coming days After the formation of the joint government of the Telugu Desam parties will build any structures in this place, be it temples, parks, community halls, welfare mandaps or anything useful to the people.

Saridi Rajesh, Kavoori Vanishree, Veeranki Pandu, Reddy Gauri Shankar, Bonda Ramu Naidu, Botsa Madhu, Etrinchi Dharmendra, Kandukuri Iswara Rao, Dosaparthi Raju, Buddha Nageswara Rao, Janasena Ravi, Balaram, Tummapala Umadurga and local people participated.