Live
- Four women killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Telangana
- Three injured, car set on fire in west Delhi clash
- Root back in top three, Jaiswal reaches to 12th spot in ICC Test rankings
- ED raids Kolkata bizman's places in gaming app scam case
- Eluru Jana Sena leaders protest for allocating ticket to party leader
- Ten minority families join Congress party for development under leadership of Tulasi Reddy
- Small and mid cap stocks crack as markets plunge
- Palash Sen launches son Kinshuk in his musical short film 'Guzel Kiz'
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar takes part in re-consecration of the Sri Yogalingeswara Swamy temple
- Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' second schedule commences in New Zealand
Just In
Eluru Jana Sena leaders protest for allocating ticket to party leader
Janasena party leaders held a protest at the party office under the leadership of city president Nagireddy Kashi Naresh today, wearing black badges to express their discontent.
Janasena party leaders held a protest at the party office under the leadership of city president Nagireddy Kashi Naresh today, wearing black badges to express their discontent. The protest was in response to the decision made by party leader Pawan Kalyan to not allocate a seat to the Eluru constituency.
During the protest, Pawan Kalyan was urged to reconsider and allocate a seat to the Eluru constituency, as the workers in that area have shown unwavering dedication to the party since 2014. The activists, leaders, and heroic women of Janasena in the Eluru constituency feel that they deserve representation and are confident that they can secure a victory in the upcoming elections.
Pawan Kalyan was requested to think about the hard work and efforts put in by the activists in the Eluru constituency and to give them the opportunity to contest for the assembly seat. The decision to not allocate a seat to Eluru constituency has caused disappointment among the party members, who are hopeful that Kalyan will reconsider and do justice to the workers.
The protest saw a large gathering of Janasena party leaders, activists, and supporters from the Eluru constituency, all standing in solidarity to demand a fair decision regarding the seat allocation. It is hoped that Pawan Kalyan will take the concerns of the Eluru constituency into consideration and make a decision that reflects the hard work and dedication of the party members in that area.