Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Inspects Eluru Government Hospital for Development

Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar recently visited the Eluru Government Hospital to assess the conditions and contribute towards its development. During his inspection, he personally interacted with patients in all departments and emphasized the need for better medical services.

One of the key issues addressed during the visit was the presence of mosquitoes in the hospital premises. Mahesh Kumar instructed the authorities to take necessary measures to eradicate the issue, especially with the rainy season approaching. Furthermore, he directed for the installation of air-conditioning units in all departments and ordered a detailed report on the budget required for the upgrades.





Mahesh Kumar promised to work diligently to secure funding for the hospital's development, with the support of both the central government and the Tata company. He also requested information on the medical equipment needed in various departments to ensure efficient and modern healthcare services.



Additionally, Mahesh Kumar pledged to visit the hospital regularly to monitor progress and address any issues faced by the staff and patients. He also mentioned plans to seek approval for hiring additional staff doctors and increasing the hospital's bed capacity.





The visit concluded with a gesture of gratitude from the trauma care department staff, who honored Mahesh Kumar with a shawl and flower bouquet for his commitment to improving healthcare services in the region.



Accompanying Mahesh Kumar during the inspection were hospital in-charge medical superintendent Dr. PARS Srinivas, hospital RMO Dr. Prasada Reddy, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Mallikarjuna Rao, and Dr. Ravikumar.