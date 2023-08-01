Eluru: NRI faculty gets PhD

Eluru: Yalamanchili Arpita, Associate Professor in the Department of ECE at NRI Institute of Technology, near Agiripalli of Eluru district, was awarded with Ph D by JNTU, Kakinada. She did research on ‘An efficient VLSI Architecture for Cardio-Vascular Monitoring System’.

NRI College Chairman Dr R Venkata Rao, Principal Dr C Nagabhaskar, Academic Director Dr G Sambasiva Rao and other faculty members congratulated Arpita over her achievement