- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Eluru: NRI faculty gets PhD
Yalamanchili Arpita, Associate Professor in the Department of ECE at NRI Institute of Technology, near Agiripalli of Eluru district, was awarded with Ph D by JNTU, Kakinada.
Eluru: Yalamanchili Arpita, Associate Professor in the Department of ECE at NRI Institute of Technology, near Agiripalli of Eluru district, was awarded with Ph D by JNTU, Kakinada. She did research on ‘An efficient VLSI Architecture for Cardio-Vascular Monitoring System’.
NRI College Chairman Dr R Venkata Rao, Principal Dr C Nagabhaskar, Academic Director Dr G Sambasiva Rao and other faculty members congratulated Arpita over her achievement
