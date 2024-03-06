  • Menu
Eluru: Nutritious food kits distributed

Eluru: Nutritious food kits were distributed to TB patients at a programme organised under the auspices of Rameshwar Balakrishna Goenka trust of Leaf Industries (3F) at Urban Primary Health Centre in Tadepalligudem on Tuesday.

Medical officer Dr K Ashalatha, TB supervisor Krishnaiah, Giribabu, Nagalakshmi, Raghava, hospital staff, Assistant Manager (SR) of 3F industries G Srinivasa Reddy, coordinator Vemula Srinivas, and staff participated in the prrogarmme.

The nutritious food was distributed to 30 patients on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guests urged the patients to take the nutritious food besides medication recommended by the doctors for early recovery. W

