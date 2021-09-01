Eluru: One held, 11 rifles, ammunition seized

Eluru: The police arrested one person and seized 11 rifles, six rifle butts, seven barrels, 2.1 kgs explosive material and 31.3 kgs of bullets from his house here on Tuesday.



According to the police, the accused Singu Venkatesh brings material from Chennai and make rifles without illegally and supply them to private persons to make money.

The police tracked him while investigating a case of murder. Recently a person by name Krishna Mohan shot his elder brother at Veerampalem village under Tadikalapudi police station limits following family dispute. When they grilled the accused, he informed them that Reddy Krupavaram of Kondalaraopalem supplied him the weapon.

Krupavaram told the police that he brought the rifle from Singh Venkatesh by paying Rs 13,000 and sold it to the murderer at Rs 16,000.

The police booked a case in rifle making episode and investigating.